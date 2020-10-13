Customers who delayed their car purchases in the first half of this year are coming back, a Shanghai car sales manager says. Photo: XinhuaCustomers who delayed their car purchases in the first half of this year are coming back, a Shanghai car sales manager says. Photo: Xinhua
China’s passenger car sales grew for third straight month in September, have more fuel in tank for rest of 2020

  • Deliveries of passenger cars rose 7.4 per cent year on year last month, China Passenger Car Association says
  • Tesla leads as new energy vehicle firms record strong recovery amid surging orders

Daniel Ren
Updated: 4:09pm, 13 Oct, 2020

Customers who delayed their car purchases in the first half of this year are coming back, a Shanghai car sales manager says. Photo: Xinhua
