Shenzhen has been granted autonomy by Beijing on a wide range of local policies, from land use to hiring global talent. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen’s unaffordable home prices could hurt Beijing’s plan to turn the Greater Bay Area tech hub into model city

  • As Shenzhen grapples with the issue of finite land supply, tech workers who want to move to the city will be confronted by rapidly increasing property prices
  • Average home price in Shenzhen tripled to 56,100 yuan (US$8,330) in the 10 years to 2019

Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Sandy Li

Updated: 11:42am, 14 Oct, 2020

