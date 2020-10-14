A Weltmeister concept car on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition last month. WM Motor designs, manufactures and markets affordable battery-run electric vehicles under the Weltmeister brand. Photo: Reuters A Weltmeister concept car on display at the Beijing International Automotive Exhibition last month. WM Motor designs, manufactures and markets affordable battery-run electric vehicles under the Weltmeister brand. Photo: Reuters
Shanghai electric carmaker WM Motor kicks off Star Market listing process

  • Senior executives will be trained on how to prepare IPO documents in compliance with listing rules under ‘pre-listing tutoring procedure’
  • Company recruited brokerage China Securities on September 30 to prepare for IPO

Daniel Ren
Updated: 1:30pm, 14 Oct, 2020

