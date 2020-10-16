A Miniso store inside a shopping mall in Beijing on October 15, 2020. The Chinese discount retailer known for its fashionable but affordable household products, raised US$608 million in its New York IPO. Photo: AP
China’s top retailer Miniso wants to reach ‘every corner of the world’ after New York stock debut
- Miniso stock began trading in New York with a 22 per cent gain after pricing its US$608 million IPO above indicative range
- Retailer has lost money in recent two financial years and faces growth challenges brought by coronavirus pandemic
Topic | IPO
A Miniso store inside a shopping mall in Beijing on October 15, 2020. The Chinese discount retailer known for its fashionable but affordable household products, raised US$608 million in its New York IPO. Photo: AP