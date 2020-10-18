A medical staff takes a swab from a boy to test for Covid-19 at a hospital in Milan, on Thursday. Coronavirus infections are surging again in Europe. Photo: AP Photo
Chinese medical equipment makers set to step up output as fresh wave of coronavirus sweeps the world
- Vincent Medical, a maker of ventilator humidifiers, expects demand from Europe to remain high for the rest of 2020
- Chinese medical exporters are wary of the rising global hostility towards their country
