A customer pushes a shopping trolley at Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing in November 2015. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba Group to pay US$3.6 billion to take control of China’s biggest hypermarket operator from French billionaire Mulliez family
- Alibaba will raise its effective stake in Hong Kong-listed Sun Art Retailing with a deal with Mulliez family’s Auchan Holding
- Deal gives Alibaba Group 72 per cent stake in hypermarket chain with 484 outlets as efforts to combine offline and online stores accelerate
Topic | Retailing
