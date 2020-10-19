A customer pushes a shopping trolley at Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing in November 2015. Photo: Reuters A customer pushes a shopping trolley at Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing in November 2015. Photo: Reuters
A customer pushes a shopping trolley at Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing in November 2015. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

Alibaba Group to pay US$3.6 billion to take control of China’s biggest hypermarket operator from French billionaire Mulliez family

  • Alibaba will raise its effective stake in Hong Kong-listed Sun Art Retailing with a deal with Mulliez family’s Auchan Holding
  • Deal gives Alibaba Group 72 per cent stake in hypermarket chain with 484 outlets as efforts to combine offline and online stores accelerate

Topic |   Retailing
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 9:44am, 19 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A customer pushes a shopping trolley at Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing in November 2015. Photo: Reuters A customer pushes a shopping trolley at Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing in November 2015. Photo: Reuters
A customer pushes a shopping trolley at Sun Art Retail Group's Auchan hypermarket store in Beijing in November 2015. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE