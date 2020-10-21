The logo of BioNTech on flags in front of the company headquarters in Mainz, Germany. Photo: dpa
Vaccines’ impact on pandemic could come as early as April, says boss of Shanghai Fosun’s German partner BioNTech
- The world could start to see the effect of vaccinations on the coronavirus pandemicby the second quarter if medicines are approved early next year, says CEO of BioNTech
- The company, which is based in Mainz, Germany, has partnered with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical to bring its candidate to China
Topic | Coronavirus China
The logo of BioNTech on flags in front of the company headquarters in Mainz, Germany. Photo: dpa