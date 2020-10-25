Ant Group will list on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. Photo: Reuters
China’s national pension fund keen to play ‘active’ role in Ant Group’s IPO
- Shanghai Bund summit told that allocating shares to National Council for Social Security Fund will be like ‘allocating shares to the whole Chinese people’
- Jack Ma, founder of online payments giant, previously told event the listing will be the world’s biggest initial public offering
