Ant Group will list on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. Photo: Reuters Ant Group will list on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. Photo: Reuters
Ant Group will list on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

China’s national pension fund keen to play ‘active’ role in Ant Group’s IPO

  • Shanghai Bund summit told that allocating shares to National Council for Social Security Fund will be like ‘allocating shares to the whole Chinese people’
  • Jack Ma, founder of online payments giant, previously told event the listing will be the world’s biggest initial public offering

Topic |   Ant Group
Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 5:02pm, 25 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ant Group will list on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. Photo: Reuters Ant Group will list on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. Photo: Reuters
Ant Group will list on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE