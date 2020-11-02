Dalio’s remarks come amid a new low in relations between China and the US, which have disagreed this year over a host of issues. Photo: Bloomberg Dalio’s remarks come amid a new low in relations between China and the US, which have disagreed this year over a host of issues. Photo: Bloomberg
Dalio’s remarks come amid a new low in relations between China and the US, which have disagreed this year over a host of issues. Photo: Bloomberg
Investors ‘overweight’ in US and European assets, should increase Chinese holdings, Ray Dalio tells Hong Kong FinTech Week

  • ‘The interest rate differentials are favourable, the growth rate differentials are favourable’, founder of Bridgewater Associates says
  • Yuan could become a viable reserve currency much sooner than anyone expects: Dalio

Yujing Liu
Updated: 10:30pm, 2 Nov, 2020

