Image of the P7 all-electric sedan made by Xpeng Motor in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing. Photo: Hand out
China keeps 20 per cent sales target for home-grown electric cars by 2025, calling controversial industrial plan by another name
- Green vehicles will make up one in five automobiles on China’s roads by 2025, according to the State Council’s development plan for so-called new energy vehicles (NEVs) for 2021 to 2035
- That target is the same as the sales goal outlined four years ago in the Made in China 2025 industrial master plan
Topic | Electric cars
Image of the P7 all-electric sedan made by Xpeng Motor in the Guangdong provincial city of Zhaoqing. Photo: Hand out