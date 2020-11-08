Spaniard Lalo Lopez at a studio in Shanghai where he usually live-streams products to Spanish speakers around the world. Photo: AFP
Buoyed by the success of live-streaming at home, Chinese firms recruit foreign talent to expand mania overseas
- Chinese agencies are now training foreign hosts on the mainland and recruiting influencers abroad as they look to expand sales overseas
- Live-stream is predicted to change the habits of global consumers who are increasing headed to online marketplaces from the high street
Topic | E-commerce
