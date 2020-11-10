China is seeking to curb monopolistic market practices as a handful of technology companies begin to control every sphere of economic life. Photo: Handout
China drafts new antitrust guideline to rein in tech giants, slamming ATM stocks from record highs
- Draft guideline ‘targeting tech giants’ in e-commerce, online food delivery and ride hailing, Atta Capital’s Alan Li says
- Tech giants plunge broadly in Hong Kong during morning trading, with Meituan and JD.com both down 8 per cent
Topic | Asia Tech
China is seeking to curb monopolistic market practices as a handful of technology companies begin to control every sphere of economic life. Photo: Handout