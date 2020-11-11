A screen shot of Balenciaga’s Tmall virtual store. Photo: Taobao A screen shot of Balenciaga’s Tmall virtual store. Photo: Taobao
Balenciaga, Prada, IWC lead global luxury brands in bowing to online shopping as China’s Singles’ Day sets e-commerce record

  • Many brands, including Balenciaga and Prada, launched Singles’ Day promotions for the first time this year
  • JD.com says the transaction value of goods from more than 130 luxury brands surged by 100 per cent year on year in the first 30 minutes of sales

Yujing Liu
Updated: 7:19pm, 11 Nov, 2020

