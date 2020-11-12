French battery maker Saft launched its new energy storage facility for renewables in Zhuhai, China. Photo: SCMP Handout
French battery maker Saft opens energy storage plant in Zhuhai, betting on city’s future role in bay area
- The battery arm of the French oil giant Total said the new 6,600 square-metre facility is part of its efforts to tap the growing global energy storage market
- Zhuhai is earmarked in the bay area blueprint for a role of developing the renewable energy storage market
