The company aims to more than double its outlets to about 3,000 in the next two years. Photo: SCMP Handout
Chinese braised duck takeaway chain Zhou Hei Ya aims to open thousands of new outlets as it eyes global expansion
- The company, which started out as a single stall in a wet market and now has 1,300 stores in mainland China, plans to open an outlet in Macau next year
- It faces stiff competition at home, where the industry is forecast to grow 36 per cent between 2016 and the end of this year to US$432 billion
Topic | China economy
The company aims to more than double its outlets to about 3,000 in the next two years. Photo: SCMP Handout