Danke has not gone bankrupt and would not “run away”, it said on its official Weibo account on Monday. Photo: Imaginechina Danke has not gone bankrupt and would not “run away”, it said on its official Weibo account on Monday. Photo: Imaginechina
Danke has not gone bankrupt and would not “run away”, it said on its official Weibo account on Monday. Photo: Imaginechina
Business /  China Business

Evicted tenants, unpaid landlords furious at cash-strapped, New York-listed Chinese home rental platform Danke

  • Hundreds of tenants were evicted after Danke failed to pay landlords it was renting properties from, according to an angry crowd that gathered at the company’s offices last weekend
  • Danke, also known as Phoenix Tree, denies it is bankrupt as its shares skyrocket after reports of a takeover bid by rival Xiangyu

Topic |   China property
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 7:26pm, 18 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Danke has not gone bankrupt and would not “run away”, it said on its official Weibo account on Monday. Photo: Imaginechina Danke has not gone bankrupt and would not “run away”, it said on its official Weibo account on Monday. Photo: Imaginechina
Danke has not gone bankrupt and would not “run away”, it said on its official Weibo account on Monday. Photo: Imaginechina
READ FULL ARTICLE