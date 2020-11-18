Danke has not gone bankrupt and would not “run away”, it said on its official Weibo account on Monday. Photo: Imaginechina
Evicted tenants, unpaid landlords furious at cash-strapped, New York-listed Chinese home rental platform Danke
- Hundreds of tenants were evicted after Danke failed to pay landlords it was renting properties from, according to an angry crowd that gathered at the company’s offices last weekend
- Danke, also known as Phoenix Tree, denies it is bankrupt as its shares skyrocket after reports of a takeover bid by rival Xiangyu
Topic | China property
