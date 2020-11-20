China has started clamping down on home-grown tech giants to curb anti-monopoly practices and prevent potential systemic risk to the financial system. Photo: Xinhua China has started clamping down on home-grown tech giants to curb anti-monopoly practices and prevent potential systemic risk to the financial system. Photo: Xinhua
China to set up conference system to oversee unfair market practices after drafting guideline to shackle tech titans

  • The system will be led by the State Administration for Market Regulation, with representatives from 17 parties and ministries, cabinet circular shows
  • The system will give focused guidance on countering anti-competition practices, address burning issues and improve public awareness of new rules

Pearl Liu
Updated: 3:22pm, 20 Nov, 2020

