China has started clamping down on home-grown tech giants to curb anti-monopoly practices and prevent potential systemic risk to the financial system. Photo: Xinhua
China to set up conference system to oversee unfair market practices after drafting guideline to shackle tech titans
- The system will be led by the State Administration for Market Regulation, with representatives from 17 parties and ministries, cabinet circular shows
- The system will give focused guidance on countering anti-competition practices, address burning issues and improve public awareness of new rules
Topic | China technology
China has started clamping down on home-grown tech giants to curb anti-monopoly practices and prevent potential systemic risk to the financial system. Photo: Xinhua