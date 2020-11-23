Vehicles run on the Hengqin Bridge in Zhuhai’s free trade zone located in southern Guangdong province in November 2018. Photo: Xinhua Vehicles run on the Hengqin Bridge in Zhuhai’s free trade zone located in southern Guangdong province in November 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Zhuhai dangles incentives to lure start-ups in four key industries under Greater Bay Area drive

  • Silicon Valley AI start-up Pachira Technology credits its rapid growth to the local government’s efforts to turn Zhuhai into a ‘smart city’
  • Zhuhai has also teamed up with home-grown tech titans to integrate internet, big data and AI in the real economy

Pearl Liu
Updated: 11:17am, 23 Nov, 2020

