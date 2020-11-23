Genscript Biotech’s executives have come under the microscope on suspicion of smuggling prohibited goods under the state’s export and import regulations. Photo: AFP
Genscript Biotech plunges after chairman of Chinese gene and cell therapy firm is arrested on suspected smuggling offence
- Stock headed for the biggest drop since September 22, rocked by news of its chairman being placed under residential surveillance
- Investigations related to management of human genetic sources such as organs, tissues and cells, local media Caixin reported in September
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
Genscript Biotech’s executives have come under the microscope on suspicion of smuggling prohibited goods under the state’s export and import regulations. Photo: AFP