A three-bedroom house in Beijing (pictured) would cost about 6.7 million yuan (US$1.02 million), beyond most couples who were surveyed. Photo: AFP
Cost of buying a bigger home is putting Chinese couples off having a second child, survey finds
- The country’s runaway home prices may be seriously hampering Beijing’s efforts to boost fertility and reverse an ageing population, the survey by US-based Ke.com Research suggests
- The problem is so serious, the government will have to introduce more stringent measures to rein in property prices, says a senior analyst
