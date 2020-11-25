The Pudong business and financial district in Shanghai. The Shanghai Composite Index has gained 10 per cent this year. Photo: EPA-EFE The Pudong business and financial district in Shanghai. The Shanghai Composite Index has gained 10 per cent this year. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s largest private companies soar in value despite pandemic, worth half of second-largest economy’s GDP last year: Hurun report

  • Internet, pharmaceutical and electric vehicle companies drive growth as pandemic recedes
  • Tencent unseats Alibaba to become the most valuable company

Yujing Liu
Updated: 6:24pm, 25 Nov, 2020

