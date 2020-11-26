A temperature check point in Shanghai on Wednesday. Recent measures taken by the authorities to contain a fresh Covid-19 outbreak are ‘too harsh’ and may hurt the city’s economy, according to one small business owner. Photo: Reuters A temperature check point in Shanghai on Wednesday. Recent measures taken by the authorities to contain a fresh Covid-19 outbreak are ‘too harsh’ and may hurt the city’s economy, according to one small business owner. Photo: Reuters
A temperature check point in Shanghai on Wednesday. Recent measures taken by the authorities to contain a fresh Covid-19 outbreak are ‘too harsh’ and may hurt the city’s economy, according to one small business owner. Photo: Reuters
Business /  China Business

Shanghai’s small businesses brace for more pain after mainland economic hub reports new Covid-19 cases

  • Shanghai’s gross domestic product fell 0.3 per cent over the first three quarters of this year
  • City’s economy is more dependent on services and consumption, so more vulnerable if the coronavirus comes back, East China University of Science and Technology professor says

Topic |   China economy
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 6:37pm, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A temperature check point in Shanghai on Wednesday. Recent measures taken by the authorities to contain a fresh Covid-19 outbreak are ‘too harsh’ and may hurt the city’s economy, according to one small business owner. Photo: Reuters A temperature check point in Shanghai on Wednesday. Recent measures taken by the authorities to contain a fresh Covid-19 outbreak are ‘too harsh’ and may hurt the city’s economy, according to one small business owner. Photo: Reuters
A temperature check point in Shanghai on Wednesday. Recent measures taken by the authorities to contain a fresh Covid-19 outbreak are ‘too harsh’ and may hurt the city’s economy, according to one small business owner. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE