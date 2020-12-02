The United States flag flying next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony for visiting US President Donald Trump outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in 2017. Photo: AP
US, China should address trade gap and humanity’s shared challenges like Covid-19 and climate change, former trade envoy says
- The US and China should relaunch their biannual strategic and economic dialogues (SEDs) when president-elect Joe Biden takes office in January to discuss issues such as their trade gap, protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) and end of discriminatory policies against specific companies
- There is also a litany of issues confronting humanity that requires the combined resources and technology of the world’s two largest economies, not least the coronavirus pandemic and climate change
