Chinese consumers opted for lower-priced goods amid fears over declining incomes and job security because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Reuters
Prices of consumer goods in China fall for the first time in five years as Covid-19 hits buyers’ confidence
- Prices of fast-moving consumer goods eased 2.1 per cent year on year from January to September
- A recovery in consumer spending in the second and third quarters was not enough to offset the sharp decline in the early months, says Kantar’s Jason Yu
