Zhongshan is named after Sun Yat-sen, the founding father of modern China. Photo: Handout
Explainer |
Zhongshan, the birthplace of Sun Yat-sen, revamps as Greater Bay Area transport hub to reinvigorate economy
- Zhongshan is set to benefit from the increased connectivity as it sits at the intersection of major transport projects in the Greater Bay Area
- The city has planned to invest 150 billion yuan in building roads, ports and bridges to increase its importance to the region
Topic | Greater Bay Area
Zhongshan is named after Sun Yat-sen, the founding father of modern China. Photo: Handout