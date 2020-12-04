Zhongshan is named after Sun Yat-sen, the founding father of modern China. Photo: Handout Zhongshan is named after Sun Yat-sen, the founding father of modern China. Photo: Handout
Zhongshan, the birthplace of Sun Yat-sen, revamps as Greater Bay Area transport hub to reinvigorate economy

  • Zhongshan is set to benefit from the increased connectivity as it sits at the intersection of major transport projects in the Greater Bay Area
  • The city has planned to invest 150 billion yuan in building roads, ports and bridges to increase its importance to the region

Yujing Liu
Updated: 7:22am, 4 Dec, 2020

