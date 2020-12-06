Rockies Forest Kindergarten in Zhongshan, Guangdong province, offers a nature-based curriculum for children. Photo: Handout
A forest kindergarten in Zhongshan millennial parents are so crazy about they are reserving places a year in advance
- Rockies Forest Kindergarten in southern China’s Zhongshan city offers a rare nature-based curriculum for preschoolers
- Advocates are convinced forest schools enhance children’s confidence, learning capacity and communication
