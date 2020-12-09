Chinese companies have raised US$67 billion from A-share IPOs this year, with most of it from the Star Market. Photo: AP Photo
End of lock-up period to unleash US$722 billion worth of Chinese stocks next year, the most since 2011
- Gauge tracking the Star market fell 8.2 per cent in the three trading days after its one-year anniversary in July, when company insiders took their first chance to sell
- Companies in electronics, medicine and biotechnology, and brokerage industries face the highest value of unlocks next year, according to CICC
