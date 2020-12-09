Medical workers in protective suits conduct nucleic acid test for residents, following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, on June 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Beijing rises to world’s most competitive city as Covid-19 saps economies, curtails travel and upends connectivity, study finds
- Beijing is the world’s most competitive urban centre in the age of Covid-19, followed by London, Shanghai, New York, Boston, Sao Paulo, Madrid, Milan and Toronto, according to the sixth annual ranking by a researcher
- Ranked according to pre-pandemic measurements, New York remained the world’s most competitive urban centre for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Singapore and Tokyo
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
