People visit the booth of property brokerage platform Beike during the China (Beijing) International Audiovisual Conference, on November 20. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Danke and Beike, a tale of two similarly named NYSE-listed companies with vastly different business models and fortunes
- Danke has seen no respite since its cashflow troubles came to the fore, with its shares plummeting 75 per cent since listing in January
- Beike has posted profits in its first quarter after going public, with its shares tripling since debuting in August
Topic | China property
