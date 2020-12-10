People visit the booth of property brokerage platform Beike during the China (Beijing) International Audiovisual Conference, on November 20. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images People visit the booth of property brokerage platform Beike during the China (Beijing) International Audiovisual Conference, on November 20. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Danke and Beike, a tale of two similarly named NYSE-listed companies with vastly different business models and fortunes

  • Danke has seen no respite since its cashflow troubles came to the fore, with its shares plummeting 75 per cent since listing in January
  • Beike has posted profits in its first quarter after going public, with its shares tripling since debuting in August

Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:30pm, 10 Dec, 2020

