Beijing’s central business district. The regulator said that it acted after it received complaints about the three companies’ failures to report acquisitions of competitors between 2014 and this year. Photo: Reuters
China’s antitrust regulator fines affiliates of Alibaba, Tencent and SF Holding for ‘monopolistic behaviour’
- ‘The online economy has become increasingly concentrated by market share, with resources fast concentrating in leading platforms,’: State Administration for Market Regulation
- Regulator hopes to create deterrence with 500,000 yuan fine and to signal that enforcement against internet monopolies was strengthening
Topic | China technology
