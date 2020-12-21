Decorations on a Christmas tree are pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic on December 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Chinese VIE companies: what lawyers and analysts say about ‘existential risk’ to global stock investors
- China exercises great caution when opining on the validity of the VIE structure, given the scale and importance of such entities, law firm says
- Beijing is likely to keep allowing the use of the VIE structure in general, while potentially restricting its use in certain limited sectors, brokerage says
Topic | China economy
Decorations on a Christmas tree are pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic on December 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters