Hong Kong’s embattled retail landlords bet on their mainland malls for Christmas cheer, wooing shoppers with lavish festive displays

  • Facing a dismal Christmas shopping period at home, some Hong Kong developers are trying to woo big spenders to their upmarket malls in mainland China with extravagant festive displays
  • Mainland Chinese retail sales grew 5 per cent in November from a year earlier, marking the fourth successive month of expansion

Pearl Liu
Updated: 10:00am, 24 Dec, 2020

