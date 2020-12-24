An modern take on a Christmas tree towers over visitors outside a Shanghai shopping mall. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s embattled retail landlords bet on their mainland malls for Christmas cheer, wooing shoppers with lavish festive displays
- Facing a dismal Christmas shopping period at home, some Hong Kong developers are trying to woo big spenders to their upmarket malls in mainland China with extravagant festive displays
- Mainland Chinese retail sales grew 5 per cent in November from a year earlier, marking the fourth successive month of expansion
Topic | China economy
An modern take on a Christmas tree towers over visitors outside a Shanghai shopping mall. Photo: Bloomberg