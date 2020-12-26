Thousands of Chinese singles take part in a matchmaking fair for employees from China's state-owned companies, in Beijing, in November 2011. Photo: Getty Images
Without love life and family trappings, China’s singles become consumption engine in economy
- Marriages in China fell to a 13-year low of 9.47 million in 2019, even after the government tweaked its one-child policy to rejuvenate birth rate
- The footloose and fancy-free generation has strong discretionary spending power, a target for consumer goods companies
