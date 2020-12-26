Workers sorting out packages for delivery at JD.com's Yizhuang Smart Delivery Station in Beijing on November 11, 2020. Photo: Simon Song
China’s central bank wants a say in fintech’s future as it grants new personal credit ratings license to state venture with internet firms
- The People’s Bank of China gives the green light to Pudao Credit Rating, a venture between Beijing Financial Holdings Group with JD Digits and Xiaomi
- The move highlights the urgency to increase the scrutiny of online lending, whose sprawling growth has raised concern among top leaders
