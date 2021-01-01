Consumers browse at Chinese toymaker Pop Mart’s outlet inside a shopping centre in Beijing. Photo: Reuters Consumers browse at Chinese toymaker Pop Mart’s outlet inside a shopping centre in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Chinese millennials’ craze for toys spawns multimillion-dollar industry in blind boxes, drawing calls to curb speculation

  • Market for blind boxes could grow to 25 billion yuan (US$3.8 billion) in 2025 from about 3 billion yuan in 2019, according to Qianzhan Intelligence
  • China’s toymakers bet on the country’s 500 million young consumers, flush with disposable income and willing to spend on indulgences, to fuel the market

Pearl Liu
Updated: 10:21am, 1 Jan, 2021

