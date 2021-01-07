Property prices in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, rose by 7.8 per cent last year. Photo: Shutterstock Images Property prices in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong province, rose by 7.8 per cent last year. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Guangzhou’s housing watchdog clamps down on homeowners colluding to inflate home prices

  • The regulator says it will come down hard on those jacking up home prices, posting fake property information and for using sales gimmicks
  • Guangzhou’s homeowners have become ‘overexcited’ by property investors betting on the future of the key Greater Bay Area city, market observers say

Pearl Liu
Updated: 5:21pm, 7 Jan, 2021

