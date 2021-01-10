Australian wine in a shop in Beijing on December 23, 2020. Photo: AFP
Mainland China’s tariffs may see cheaper Australian wines destined for Hong Kong after Lunar New Year, merchants say
- Australian reds and whites have found themselves among products hit by sizeable import tariffs in one of their most lucrative markets
- Some discounts may be seen after the holiday period as distributors unwilling to pay hefty tariffs decide to divert their inventory to Hong Kong instead
