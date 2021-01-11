The city is pushing for development, particularly in the areas of innovation, new infrastructure and the digital economy. Photo: Shutterstock.
How Guangzhou’s tech, innovation mega projects aim to bolster its role in the bay area
- The provincial capital of Guangdong is actively implementing reforms to transform itself into a competitive and innovation-driven city
- Guangzhou was appointed last year to be the first city in China to develop a pilot zone for blockchain technology
