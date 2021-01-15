Clarks, established in 1825, has been operating in the same village of Street in the Somerset county in south-western England for nearly two centuries. Photo: Catherine Shaw. Clarks, established in 1825, has been operating in the same village of Street in the Somerset county in south-western England for nearly two centuries. Photo: Catherine Shaw.
Li Ning pays £51 million for Clarks as Chinese companies keep up their global shopping spree for marquee brands

  • Viva China Holdings, the sports talent agency founded by Li, has agreed to pay £51 million (US$69.7 million) for 51 per cent of LionRock Capital Partners QiLe Limited, the private equity firm which owns the Clarks brand
  • The investment would give Viva China control of Clarks when LionRock completes its £100 million investment to recapitalise Clarks

Pearl Liu
Updated: 6:45pm, 15 Jan, 2021

