China property
China property: new home prices grew moderately in December, as tightening measures cooled market
- Average new home prices in 70 major cities rose 0.1 per cent in December, according to National Bureau of Statistics
- Monthly gains were driven by price rises in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen
Slender West Lake in Yangzhou city. The city in China’s eastern Yangtze River Delta led monthly price growth in December. Photo: Robert Ng