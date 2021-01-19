A view of Shanghai’s skyline with the Suzhou Creek in the foreground and China’s tallest building in the background on August 28, 2018. Photo: Winnie Chung
China braces for another record year of bond defaults as cash-starved developers breach central bank’s red lines for borrowings
- Only 6.3 per cent of all rated Chinese developers can comply with the central bank’s red line limits on debt, according to S&P’s analysis
- Seven developers, or more than 20 per cent of those listed on the Shenzhen, Shanghai or Hong Kong exchanges, are tagged red, according to Northeast Securities
