An Audi sedan being assembled at the FAW-Volkswagen factory in Changchun, on July 9, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Electric cars
China’s first carmaker FAW joins the rush to ditch petrol guzzlers in a 30 billion yuan venture with Audi to produce electric cars
- FAW Group will own 40 per cent of the 30 billion yuan plant in Changchun, built with its German partner Audi
- The Audi-FAW plant will go into production in 2024
