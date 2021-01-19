An Audi sedan being assembled at the FAW-Volkswagen factory in Changchun, on July 9, 2019. Photo: Xinhua An Audi sedan being assembled at the FAW-Volkswagen factory in Changchun, on July 9, 2019. Photo: Xinhua
Electric cars

China’s first carmaker FAW joins the rush to ditch petrol guzzlers in a 30 billion yuan venture with Audi to produce electric cars

  • FAW Group will own 40 per cent of the 30 billion yuan plant in Changchun, built with its German partner Audi
  • The Audi-FAW plant will go into production in 2024

Topic |   Electric cars
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 4:00pm, 19 Jan, 2021

