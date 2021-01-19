Pedestrians at the Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on Friday, March 20, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg Pedestrians at the Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on Friday, March 20, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Millionaires and billionaires

Cheng Xue of soy sauce producer Haitian is China’s top earner with US$10 billion wealth, displacing tech executives from Hurun list

  • Women made up 11 of China’s 50 wealthiest professional managers, according to the Hurun China Richest Professional Managers 2021 report
  • Cheng, 50, tops the list with a personal fortune estimated at 65 billion yuan, due to her 9 per cent stake in Foshan Haitian Flavouring, which quadrupled since its 2014 stock offer

Martin Choi and Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 5:57pm, 19 Jan, 2021

