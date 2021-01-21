An aerial shot of a solar and windpower farm in Dongtai near Yancheng in Jiangsu province. China expanded its renewable-energy capacity in 2020 while increasing its thermal plants at the same time. Photo: EPA-EFE
China doubles new renewable capacity in 2020 and raises thermal plants base to five-year high
- China’s 2020 figure is ahead of the 60.4GW of new wind capacity added globally in 2019, according to Global Wind Energy Council
- China seeks to raise the share of non-fossil fuels in its primary energy consumption to 25 per cent by 2030, up from 15 per cent in 2020
