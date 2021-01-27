Chengdu’s downtown shopping district is located just a short distance from local attractions such as the 1,000-year-old Daci Temple. Photo: Handout Chengdu’s downtown shopping district is located just a short distance from local attractions such as the 1,000-year-old Daci Temple. Photo: Handout
Chengdu’s downtown shopping district is located just a short distance from local attractions such as the 1,000-year-old Daci Temple. Photo: Handout
Retailing
Business /  China Business

Global luxury brands like Omega, De Beers eye China’s retail boom as wealth expands in lower tier cities

  • Sales of luxury goods in China soared 48 per cent in 2020 to US$53.5 billion as the economy rebounded from a slump in the first quarter
  • Rents on premium ground-floor retail space are likely to see positive growth when leases come up for renewal: CGS-CIMB Securities

Topic |   Retailing
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:30am, 27 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Chengdu’s downtown shopping district is located just a short distance from local attractions such as the 1,000-year-old Daci Temple. Photo: Handout Chengdu’s downtown shopping district is located just a short distance from local attractions such as the 1,000-year-old Daci Temple. Photo: Handout
Chengdu’s downtown shopping district is located just a short distance from local attractions such as the 1,000-year-old Daci Temple. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE