Chengdu’s downtown shopping district is located just a short distance from local attractions such as the 1,000-year-old Daci Temple. Photo: Handout
Global luxury brands like Omega, De Beers eye China’s retail boom as wealth expands in lower tier cities
- Sales of luxury goods in China soared 48 per cent in 2020 to US$53.5 billion as the economy rebounded from a slump in the first quarter
- Rents on premium ground-floor retail space are likely to see positive growth when leases come up for renewal: CGS-CIMB Securities
Topic | Retailing
Chengdu’s downtown shopping district is located just a short distance from local attractions such as the 1,000-year-old Daci Temple. Photo: Handout