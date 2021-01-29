An undated photograph of Hangzhou’s skyline at dusk. Photo: Getty Images
Four of China’s biggest cities scramble to knock a real estate bull run off its pace amid fear of risk and bubbling debt
- Shanghai, the country’s commercial hub, kicked off the market-cooling policies last Friday with some of the most draconian policies to limit the amount of money homebuyers can borrow for buying real estate
- That was followed within days by Shenzhen, Hangzhou and Guangzhou, some of the biggest and most affluent population centres besides Beijing
Topic | China property
