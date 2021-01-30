Travellers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus wait in line at the Hainan Airlines check-in counters at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on March 6, 2020. Photo: AP Travellers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus wait in line at the Hainan Airlines check-in counters at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on March 6, 2020. Photo: AP
HNA Group
HNA Group’s leader Gu Gang rallies staff after conglomerate enters bankruptcy restructuring, saying light is at the end of tunnel

  • In a letter that was light on specifics on HNA Group’s restructuring, Gu Gang urged for “patience” and “hard work”
  • Gu called on staff to help the Haikou-based company pull through its darkest hour, according to a letter posted on HNA Group’s corporate WeChat account

Pearl Liu
Updated: 4:27pm, 30 Jan, 2021

