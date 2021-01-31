An aerial view of the Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun during its construction in May last year. Photo: May Tse An aerial view of the Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun during its construction in May last year. Photo: May Tse
An aerial view of the Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun during its construction in May last year. Photo: May Tse
Business /  China Business

Homebuyers snub China Evergrande’s Emerald Bay project again as rivals outperform in Hong Kong sales

  • China Evergrande sells 20 of 253 units in the second phase of its Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun
  • Mainland’s biggest developer by sales fails to capture better sentiment seen elsewhere in Hong Kong during a spate of property offerings at the weekend

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:54pm, 31 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of the Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun during its construction in May last year. Photo: May Tse An aerial view of the Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun during its construction in May last year. Photo: May Tse
An aerial view of the Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun during its construction in May last year. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE