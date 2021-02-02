Visitors looking at a new energy bus during a promotional activity for new energy vehicles in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
China’s NEV market: top five cities with the highest sales of new-energy trucks and vans in 2020
- Buyers snapped up 58,045 units of new-energy trucks and vans in mainland China last year to arrest a two-year slide in sales
- Shenzhen topped the list of cities with 12,858 vehicles sold, making up 22.2 per cent of China’s NEV truck and van sales
