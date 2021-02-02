Kwok Hiu-ting was appointed vice-chairwoman of Kaisa Prosperity Holdings, the property management services arm of Kaisa Group, in November 2020. Photo: Weibo
Kwok Hiu-ting, 26-year-old daughter of Kaisa’s magnate buys Hong Kong’s Chinese newspaper Sing Tao for US$47.7 million
- 28 per cent stake acquired at premium of 65 per cent over stock’s last trading price
- Deal conducted in cash off the market; separate notice by Charles Ho shows he sold the same amount of shares at the same price
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
Kwok Hiu-ting was appointed vice-chairwoman of Kaisa Prosperity Holdings, the property management services arm of Kaisa Group, in November 2020. Photo: Weibo